Coimbatore: Upset over causing fatal accident, lorry driver sets himself on fire; two friends also burn to death

CHENNAI: Three lorry drivers were charred to death in a fire at their residence near Sulur in Coimbatore district, according to reports from Daily Thanthi and Thanthi TV.

A total of seven petrol tanker lorry drivers from Theni district were staying and working in the Muthugoundan Pudur area near Sulur. They are: Azhagu Raja, Muthukumar, Chinna Karuppu, Dinesh, Veeramani, Manoj, and Pandeeswaran.

A few days ago, while driving his lorry, Azhagu Raja had caused an accident and killed a teacher. After a police investigation, he was let out on bail. He was reportedly distressed due to this.

In this situation, when the other drivers were sleeping on Monday night, Azhagu Raja doused himself with petrol and set himself ablaze. He then threw away the petrol can which caught fire and engulfed the entire house. Three people including Azhagu Raja died on the spot.

Four others have been admitted to a government hospital with burn injuries. Three of them are critical, doctors said.

The incident is being investigated.