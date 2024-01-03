One more death takes COVID-fatalities to 38,085 in State

CHENNAI: With one more death due to COVID-19 reported in the State on Tuesday, the total number of fatalities have reached 38,085.

A 74-year-old man from Coimbatore with Interstitial Lung Disease and on oxygen support, succumbed to the infection on Monday.

He also had coronary artery disease, diabetes mellitus, and hypertension, and was admitted in a private hospital on Dec 27 with complaints of fever, cough and breathing difficulty.

Despite treatment, he died due to COVID-induced pneumonia, and respiratory failure.



