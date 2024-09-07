One more arrested in female Aruppukkottai DSP assault case; breaks hand during escape bid

MADURAI: A 22-year-old man was arrested in a case related to the recent attack on Aruppukottai Deputy Superintendent of Police Gayathri. The accused has been identified as E Murugesan, from Muthupatti village near Kamuthi of Ramanathapuram district.

The Aruppukottai police nabbed Murugesan. The accused broke his right arm in his attempt to flee, police said. Already, seven persons have been arrested in the case.

The incident occurred on Pandalkudi Road in Aruppukottai Town when the DSP was pacifying an agitating crowd of protesters, who refused to leave when asked to disperse.

The murder of a 28-year-old man identified as Kalikumar of Perumalthevanpatti village, Ramanathapuram district, sparked the protests, as his relatives blocked the road demanding immediate arrest of the culprits.