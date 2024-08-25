One killed, nine seriously injured in vehicle pile-up on Hosur-Krishnagiri NH

CHENNAI: One died and nine others were injured in a multiple collision involving 13 vehicles in Hosur in Krishnagiri on Sunday.

Police said a lorry laden with granite was bound to Krishnagiri from Hosur, when its driver lost control due to brake failure and rammed into a car near Perandapalli on the Hosur-Krishnagiri National Highways, leading to the collision of eight cars, four lorries and a TNSTC bus.

The Hudco police rushed to the spot and sent ten severely injured persons by ambulance to Krishnagiri Government Medical College Hospital and Hosur Government Hospital.

Of them, Ravi (45), a car driver from Jakkarapalli, succumbed to injuries. The multiple collisions led to huge traffic jams on either side of the NH for around three kilometres.