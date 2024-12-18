Begin typing your search...
One killed in quarry mishap near Kudankulam
The victim, identified as Arun Kumar, was killed after sand and stones slipped suddenly and he came under them.
TIRUNELVELI: A 49 year-old man was killed in an accident at a stone quarry near Kudankulam in this district on Wednesday, Fire and Rescue Department officials said.
The victim, identified as Arun Kumar, was killed after sand and stones slipped suddenly and he came under them.
His body was retrieved by the Fire department personnel, they said.
Next Story