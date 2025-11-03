Begin typing your search...

    One dead, two students injured after car hits school van in Kovilpatti

    A total of four people, including two students, were injured in the crash, while one person travelling in the car died.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|3 Nov 2025 12:35 PM IST
    Car hits school van in Kovilpatti (Photo/Instagram@thanthitv)

    CHENNAI: A car tyre burst led to an accident in Kovilpatti, where the vehicle hit a private school van, Thanthi TV reported.

    Tyre burstKovilpattischool vanaccident
    Online Desk

