One dead, two students injured after car hits school van in Kovilpatti
CHENNAI: A car tyre burst led to an accident in Kovilpatti, where the vehicle hit a private school van, Thanthi TV reported.
A total of four people, including two students, were injured in the crash, while one person travelling in the car died. The injured students sustained minor injuries.
