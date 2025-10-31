One dead, several injured as govt bus rams into auto carrying school students in Dindigul

CHENNAI: A government bus rammed into an auto carrying students of Samuthirapatti Government School in Dindigul district on Friday morning, leaving one dead and several others injured.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the children were on their way to participate in a Maths quiz competition at a private school in Dindigul when the accident occurred.

The auto, driven by Shankaran from Boothagudi village in Natham Taluk, was carrying 12 passengers. According to initial reports, the bus driver allegedly lost control and hit the auto from behind, resulting in a severe collision.

Among the passengers, students Mounika, Riya Raj, Divya Shree, Gughan, Charumathi, Harini Shree, Gokila, and Bhoomika, along with the auto driver, sustained injuries. They were immediately rushed to the Natham Government Hospital by a 108 ambulance team.

Unfortunately, Nainamal, a resident of Chinnakaruppurampatti village, was declared dead upon arrival. Her body has been sent for post-mortem to the Natham Government Hospital.

Students Divya and Gughan, who suffered head injuries, were later referred to the Dindigul Government Hospital for further treatment.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the cause of the accident.