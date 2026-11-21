The accident occurred near the Vaniyar area in Salem district after the driver suddenly lost control of the vehicle.

According to preliminary reports, the car smashed through the roadside safety barrier before careening down the steep mountain slope.

Alerted by passersby, police and rescue personnel rushed to the spot and launched a challenging operation to retrieve the occupants from the gorge. A young man succumbed to his injuries in the crash, while the remaining four passengers were pulled out with severe trauma.

The injured survivors were immediately rushed to the government medical college hospital in Salem for emergency medical care. The body of the deceased youth has been shifted to the hospital mortuary for a postmortem examination.