Ondimuniyum Nallapaadanum to explore lives of Kongu region

CHENNAI: Directed by Sugavanam, Ondimuniyum Nallapaadanum’s first look was unveiled by actor Vijay Sethupathi in April. The film aims to be a poignant portrayal of the Kongu region and its people.

Speaking about the project, director Sugavanam shared, “In the Kongu dialect, ‘Nallapaadan’ is a term used to describe a hardworking labourer, someone who toils deeply in the soil. This film tells the story of landless labourers—people who worship a folk deity called Ondimuni as their family god. It delves into their spiritual beliefs, the exploitation they endure under oppressive systems, their way of life, and the struggles of Nallapaadan. This is art for the people—and I believe it will resonate deeply with them.”

Backed by Thirumalai Production, the film stars Murugesan, Karthikeyan, Murugan, Vijayan, Senapathi, Chithra, Koushika, and Tamiliniyan Vikatan in key roles.

Natarajan Sankaran is composing the tunes, while Vimal is handling the camera. Sathish is the editor. The release date of the film will be revealed soon by the makers.

