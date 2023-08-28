Onam Festival: Southern Railway to operate special trains

CHENNAI: Southern Railway (SR) has notified the operation of special trains to clear extra rush of passengers during Onam Festival.

Train no 06044 Ernakulam – Chennai Egmore Special Fare Special will leave Ernakulam at 20.25 on 03rd September (Sunday) and reach Chennai Egmore at 10.45 hrs the next day (1 Service).

Train no 06043 Chennai Egmore – Ernakulam Special Fare Special will leave Chennai Egmore at 14.10 hrs on 04th September (Monday) and reach Ernakulam at 03.15 hrs the next day (1 Service).

Advance reservation for the train comprising two AC Tier-II, five AC Tier-III, seven AC Tier-III Economy, four Sleeper Class and two General Second Class Coaches would open at 8am on August 29, a statement issued by SR said.