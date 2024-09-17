On Social Justice Day, Dalits enter Tiruvallur temple

CHENNAI: On Monday, September 16, the day that is observed as Social Justice Day in Tamil Nadu, the Tiruvallur district administration made arrangements to enable people from Adi Dravidar community to worship at Pidari Ettiyamman temple in Vazhuthalambedu near Gummidipoondi.Adi Dravidar

The temple was sealed last month after caste Hindus stopped Dalits from entering the temple. Tiruvallur district police had booked seven persons, including Vazhuthalambedu panchayat president Manimekalai, under various sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in connection with the incident.

There are around 300 Adi Dravidar families living in the village. People from the MBC community in the village planned for a Kumbabishekam in the temple, but without involving the Dalit families. Following this, a representation was submitted to the Gummidipoondi tahsildar to help the Dalit community to worship the deity during the Kumbabishekam.

The officials convened a meeting of the two communities and based on the agreement reached, the Kumbabishekam was allowed on August 9. However, after the event, another dispute cropped up, this time concerning the pathway to the temple, thereby denying the Dalits access to the temple.

"To prevent the conflict from escalating, the revenue officials sealed the temple while the police took action for caste-based discrimination," said officials from Tiruvallur.

Later, another meeting was held in the presence of District Collector T Prabhushankar on September 12 where it was discussed that the pathway to the temple has already been gifted to the temple. Both parties were also advised on the legalities involved in the dispute.

Collector Prabhushankar said developmental works worth Rs 76 lakh were promised to be sanctioned as a special allotment and both the parties unanimously agreed to end the dispute.

On Monday, the seal was removed and around 100 Dalits entered the temple along with representatives from the MBC community. However, adequate personnel have been deployed to prevent any untoward incident, police said.