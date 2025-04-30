On session’s last day, TN assembly clears 18 Bills

CHENNAI: The State Assembly passed a total of 18 bills, including The Kalaignar University Bill 2025 and the Tamil Nadu Money Lending Entities (Prevention of Coercive Actions) bill 2025, on the final day of the session.

Members of the House made suggestions and modification in the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Bootleggers, Cyber Law Offenders, Drug Offenders, Forest Offenders, Goondas, Immoral Traffic Offenders, Sand Offenders, Sexual Offenders, Slum Grabbers and Video Pirates (Amendment) Act, 1982.

AIADMK ex-minister Thalavai Sundaram sought an explanation to know which department would enforce the Act to prevent dumping of bio-medical waste in bordering villages in the state, while VCK legislator S S Balaji suggested including hazardous waste along with bio-medical waste in the Bill. Minister Muthusamy said the Prohibition and Excise department would enforce the Act.