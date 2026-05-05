TN election results 2026: Vijay proves critics wrong as TVK becomes largest party in Tamil Nadu

The current that few foresaw was strong enough to leave the incumbent DMK and opposition AIADMK to fight for the principal opposition party status.

It was not exactly a wave, as the party is yet to hit the half-way mark of 118 in the 234-seat House. At the time of going to press, the party has won 66 and is leading from 40, which works out to 12 less than the magic number, setting off intense negotiations to bridge the gap.

Senior leaders said consultations are under way at multiple levels to firm up support. Party sources said channels of communication have been opened with the Congress and Anbumani Ramadoss-led Pattali Makkal Katchi, besides smaller parties that aligned with the DMK. "Talks are progressing. We are confident of securing the required numbers," and a State-level functionary, one of the newly elected MLAs, told DT Next.