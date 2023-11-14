Omnibuses face govt action for festival fleecing

CHENNAI: In the wake of passenger complaints that omnibus operators continued to fleece them charging exorbitant fares during Deepavali, the Transport Department has booked as many as 1,223 buses for various violations and also detained eight buses in this regard.

Despite the All Omni Bus Owners Association releasing fare chart for all routes capping the maximum fare, the private bus operators, especially those from the neighbouring states like Kerala and Karnataka, allegedly fleeced the passengers with exorbitant fares during the travel to their hometowns for the festival.

The special teams formed by the Transport Commissioner conducted checking on 6,699 buses from November 9 to 12, and took action against 1,223 omnibuses for various violations, and slapped a total fine of Rs 18.76 lakh. Eight buses were detained for multiple violations. The special teams would continue their inspection on omnibuses till November 15, as the people are returning after Deepavali holiday.