Omnibus strike to continue after talks fail; operators seek CM’s intervention

CHENNAI: Inter-state omnibus operations between Tamil Nadu and Kerala will continue to remain suspended after talks with officials ended inconclusively, prompting operators to urge Chief Minister Stalin to intervene and resolve the issue amicably.

All Omni Bus Owners Association (AOBOA) president A Anbalagan said that discussions held with the Transport Commissioner (TC) on Tuesday failed to produce a breakthrough, resulting in continued suspension of services and hardship for passengers, including Sabarimala devotees. Omni bus operations have been at a standstill since November 7 night.

Operators met the TC after instructions from Transport Minister SS Sivasankar, whom they had called on in Ariyalur on Monday. On Tuesday, the TC assured the delegation that the matter would be taken up with the government.

“Over 30 TN-registered omnibuses operating in Kerala had been detained by that State’s Transport Department, which imposed fines of over Rs 70 lakh,” Anbalagan said. “In Karnataka, authorities held more than 60 buses over the past week and levied penalties of up to Rs 2.2 lakh/vehicle, totalling around Rs 1.15 crore.”

He alleged that Kerala and Karnataka justified their actions by citing the All India Tourist Permit (AITP) norms issued by the Union government in 2021. “They claimed that Tamil Nadu continued to levy road tax on their buses and hence, they were doing the same in response. Operators are unable to bear double taxation and steep fines,” he said. “For inter-state omnibuses, we’re paying Rs 1.5 lakh as TN road tax, Rs 90,000 under the AITP and around Rs 2 lakh as road tax to Kerala or Karnataka every quarter. Paying Rs 4.5 lakh every 90 days has pushed us to a situation where we’re unable to operate the buses.”

With more than 300 buses expected to operate daily to Kerala during the Sabarimala season, the association appealed to CM Stalin and the Transport Minister to negotiate with neighbouring states and ensure smooth movement of omnibuses. “The suspension will continue until a solution is reached,” stated Anbalagan.