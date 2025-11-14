Omnibus strike: Rs 20 cr loss for operators; 20,000 workers' livelihoods hit

CHENNAI: Omnibus operators in Tamil Nadu have incurred losses of over Rs 20 crore as inter-State services to Kerala and Karnataka remain suspended for more than a week, affecting the livelihood of nearly 20,000 workers.

The All Omni Bus Owners Association said that over 600 inter-state buses have been halted since November 7, disrupting services and causing hardship to about 10,000 passengers every day, including Sabarimala pilgrims.

Association president A Anbalagan said that over 30 Tamil Nadu-registered omnibuses operating in Kerala were detained by that State’s Transport Department and fined more than Rs 70 lakh.

Similarly, the Karnataka Transport Department had seized over 60 Tamil Nadu omnibuses and imposed fines of up to Rs 2.2 lakh per vehicle, amounting to Rs 1.15 crore.

The neighbouring States have justified their action, citing the 2021 All India Tourist Permit (AITP) norms issued by the Union government and alleging that Tamil Nadu continues to collect road tax from their vehicles.

Anbalagan said operators were unable to sustain services as each inter-State omnibus must pay quarterly taxes of Rs 1.5 lakh as Tamil Nadu road tax, Rs 90,000 under the AITP, and about Rs 2 lakh as Kerala or Karnataka road tax, totalling Rs 4.5 lakh every three months.

The association met the Transport Minister on November 10 and the Transport Commissioner on November 11 to seek relief. Both had assured that the issue would be taken up with the government.

With more than 300 buses scheduled to operate daily to Kerala during the Sabarimala season, the association urged Chief Minister MK Stalin and the Transport Minister to intervene and negotiate with neighbouring States to ensure smooth inter-state operations.

The association said that until an amicable solution is reached, all 600 inter-state omnibuses will remain off the roads.