Omnibus operators association sets up dedicated number to receive complaints on exorbitant fare

CHENNAI: The Omni Bus Owners Association have set up a dedicated number on which passengers can lodge complaints if they were forced to pay more than the fare fixed by the association.

The association urged the passengers to contact 9043379664 to lodge complaints against omnibuses fleecing those travelling to their hometowns for the Pongal festival.

Earlier, it was reported that omnibus operators have jackrd up the fares for journeys on January 10, 11, 12, and 13.

According to a Thanthi TV report, operators are charging Rs 3,899 for a ticket from Chennai to Kanniyakumari up from Rs 1,050 earlier - a whopping hike of Rs 2,849.

Tamil Nadu government had announced that it would form 30 teams, each comprising three members, to monitor and take action against omnibus operators found guilty of levying higher fares, violating rules, and operating without proper permit during the Pongal festival.