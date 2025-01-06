22,000 buses to clear Pongal festival rush from January 10 to 13, says TN transport minister

CHENNAI: State Transport Undertakings will be operating 21,904 buses including 14,104 buses from Chennai to various parts of the state from January 10 to 13 to facilitate the travel of people visiting their native places for the Pongal festival celebration on January 14.

The special buses in the city would be operated from Koyambedu, Kilambakkam and Madhavaram termini.

After reviewing the preparation for the operation of special buses with senior officials of the transport corporations, transport department, traffic police and CUMTA at the secretariat on Monday, transport minister SS Sivasankar said a total of 14,104 buses including 5,736 special buses would be operated from Chennai and 7,800 buses in other parts of the state.

He added that the MTC would operate 300 buses to Kilambakkam terminus from where the special buses would be operated. It would operate 100 buses each from Koyambedu and Broadway and 50 buses each from Thiruvanmiyur and Poonamallee. He said that MTC would operate the round-the-clock services to Kilambakkam.

For the benefit of the passengers returning after Pongal, the corporation would operate 15,750 buses including 5790 special buses for people to return to Chennai from January 15 to 19. The transport corporations would operate 6,926 special buses between important destinations in the state. In all, a total of 22,676 buses would be operated after the Pongal festival.

Sivasankar said that the transport corporation has estimated a total of 7.75 lakh people would travel out of the city for the Pongal festival compared to six lakh last year. He said that to meet the travelling public requirement, the corporations would operate the private buses on contract basis as per the need.

He also warned the Omni buses of action if they board passengers between Koyambedu and Maduravoyal causing traffic congestion. “Omnibuses should also disrupt traffic at Porur toll plaza by halting the buses,” he said, adding that the transport commissioner would hold talks with the omnibus owners in this regard in the coming days.

The minister said passengers could make use of the online ticket booking facility. So far, 1.73 lakh passengers have booked their seats, he said.

Also, a round-the-clock control room for passengers in Koyambedu and mobile numbers for complaints, 9445014450 and 9445014436, have been set up. He also warned of action against omnibus operators if passengers complain of high ticket fares.

The passengers can complain against Omni buses on the toll-free numbers: 1800 425 6151, 044-24749002, 044-26280445, 044-26281611.