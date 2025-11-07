Omni bus operators suspend services to Kerala after Transport Department crackdown

CHENNAI: Omni bus operators from Tamil Nadu have suspended all services to Kerala from 8 pm on Friday (November 7), following a crackdown by the Kerala Transport Department that resulted in the detention of over 30 buses and fines exceeding Rs 70 lakh for alleged permit violations. The surprise enforcement drive, which affected passengers mid-journey, has sparked strong protests from operators, who termed the action arbitrary and disruptive to inter-State travel.

The suspension is expected to affect hundreds of passengers, including devotees bound for Sabarimala, and could strain long-standing transport cooperation between the two States. The Tamil Nadu Omni Bus Owners’ Association urged both the Tamil Nadu and Kerala governments to intervene immediately to resolve the issue and restore normal services.