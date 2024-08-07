Olympics 2024: Vinesh Phogat's disqualification is unfortunate, says TN BJP prez Annamalai

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Wednesday said that it is unfortunate that Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the Paris Olympics.

Talking to reporters at Kamalalayam, TN BJP headquarters here, Annamalai said, "Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the Paris Olympics was unfortunate. It hurts millions of Indians' hearts. But she won the hearts of each and every Indian."

"But, no one knows about the Tamil Nadu players participating in the Paris Olympics. Congratulations to the players who are participating in the Olympics. TN Players will make India and Tamil Nadu proud, " he said.

Defending his ally PMK on the Vanniyar reservation issue, the saffron party leader said the Tamil Nadu government should convene an all-party meeting to decide on the Vanniyars' demand of 10.5 per cent reservation in education and government jobs.

"BJP will support the Stalin-led DMK government if it convenes an all-party meeting to decide on whether to increase the compartmental reservation for Arundathiyars, " he noted.

Commenting on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, Annamalai said the Islamic outfits have expressed their full support to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 which will amend the Waqf Act, 1995.

"After the Indian Army and Railways, the Waqf Board is the largest asset holding organisation in the country. The Waqf Board owns 9.4 lakh acres of property worth Rs 1.25 lakh crores, " he said, adding that the Waqf Board claims that a village named Tiruchendhurai in Tiruchirappalli district belongs to them.

"How can the 1,500 year old Sundareswarar Temple and its property come under the Waqf Board?," he questioned.

Slamming the ruling DMK government, the former IPS officer said the DMK government has assumed that their policy of atheism would no longer work.

"DMK is scared because of BJP's growth. Ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, Chief Minister MK Stalin and his partymen will even go to the extent of saying Jai Shree Ram and 'Muruganuku Arogara'," he opined.