Old thermal plants may get flue gas desulphurisation exemption

The Committee Report on Wear & Tear, O&M, and Plant Lifespan Implications of Two-Shift Operations in Thermal Power Plant’s recommendation comes against the backdrop of the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEF&CC) relaxing the timelines for complying with sulphur dioxide (SO2) emission standards through a notification issued on July 11, 2025.

The revised rules gave thermal plants more time to install FGD systems and exempted units officially declared for retirement before December 31, 2030. Under this, Category A plants located within 10 km of cities with a population of more than one million have to comply with SO2 norms by December 31, 2027.

Category B plants in critically polluted areas will be assessed individually and, if not exempted, have to install FGD systems and comply by December 31, 2028. Category C plants are exempt from mandatory FGD installation, subject to meeting stack-height requirements by December 31, 2029.

The CEA committee has now proposed exempting identified old Category A and B plants from FGD requirements if they are used for integrating renewable energy. These plants would shut down during the peak solar generation period, broadly between 9 am and 4 pm or 10 am and 5 pm, and restart in the evening to meet peak demand.

The two-shift model would mean that instead of running at low load throughout the day when solar power is available, the old coal units would be taken off the grid during the solar peak and brought back during the non-solar period. The report said the plants would have a plant load factor of around 60% and would generally use hot starts when restarting each day.