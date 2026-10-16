Old Cauvery bridge opens for traffic after maintenance work in Tiruchy

The 465-km stretch of Chennai-Dindigul National Highway NH 38 (Old No NH 45) has a 675-metre high-level bridge across the Cauvery river in Tiruchy. This bridge was constructed between 1957 and 1963 and served as the major connecting bridge on NH 38.

When the new Cauvery bridge was constructed adjacent to the old one, the old bridge was converted into a one-way line, and it was used for the Tiruchy towards Chennai section, while the new one was used in the Chennai-Tiruchy section.

Due to the ageing, the bridge needed to be maintained, and so the officials from NHAI had announced the closure of the bridge for three months. Earlier, it underwent maintenance in 2010.

Earlier the officials announced that the maintenance would get completed within three months from June 25 when the work started until then, the new bridge was used for two way traffic.

On Thursday, after around 3 months and 20 days, the old bridge was opened to traffic. Though the maintenance of the bridge was completed, the pedestrian platform works were underway, which would be completed within a week; until then, pedestrians are restricted along the bridge.