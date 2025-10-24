Officials inspect landslide-hit areas in Tiruvannamalai, review safety measures

TIRUVANNAMALAI: District Collector K Tharpagaraj led an inspection of areas affected by a recent landslide at the foothills of the Annamalai hills in Tiruvannamalai.

The Annamalai hills, located behind the renowned Arunachaleswarar temple, are famed for the ‘girivalam’ taken by thousands.

In December last year, heavy rains caused by Cyclone Michaung triggered multiple landslides in the region. Rocks and mud from the slopes damaged several houses in VOC Nagar, resulting in the deaths of seven residents. Following widespread rainfall for the past few days, large amounts of soil were again seen sliding down onto residential areas. A retaining wall and drainage pipes have since been installed to prevent further damage after the December mudslides.

On Thursday, the Collector, accompanied by Superintendent of Police Sudhakar, Revenue Officer Rampradeepan, and Forest Officer Sudhakar, reviewed the safety measures.

Officials were instructed to relocate residents in vulnerable areas until the monsoon ends and to conduct a geological assessment of the hill’s soil condition