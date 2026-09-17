Statutory notice issued against HR&CE official for bringing Muthalamman temple under department admin

However, G Pandi of Uthapuram, who filed the contempt petition, contended that the Joint Commissioner had exceeded the scope of the High Court's direction. He said the court had empowered her only to decide the customary practice concerning worship of the Peepal tree and not to take over the administration of the entire temple.

He further pointed out that the High Court, in its April 21, 2025 order, had specifically directed that the petitioner and members of his community should not be prevented from administering the temple.

The petitioner contended that the Joint Commissioner had also directed the Assistant Commissioner, Theni, and the Inspector, Peraiyur, to take immediate steps to implement the order.

He alleged that Sabarmathy's order had deprived his community of its longstanding right to administer the temple.