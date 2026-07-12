Officials covered statue on casteist diktat, says CPM state secretary P Shanmugam

In a statement, Shanmugam said the statue's design had drawn opposition from a section that objected to its inauguration. He said the district administration had inaugurated the statue after accepting the Dalit residents' demand to open it.

However, following renewed protests from another section seeking its closure, the administration allegedly yielded to pressure instead of taking action against those opposing the statue on caste grounds, and covered it with metal sheets.

Shanmugam condemned the police action against Dalit residents who staged a protest demanding that the statue be reopened. He also criticised the alleged lathi charge and the arrest of several protesters from the Dalit community.