Official announcement on alliance close to polls: Minister Duraimurugan

CHENNAI: TN Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan has said an official announcement on the alliance will be made when the election gets closer. The minister spoke to the press persons following his meeting with party cadres at Katpadi on Tuesday.



Commenting on the alliance, Duraimurugan said he is confident that the coalition partners will stay with DMK in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Responding to Deve Gowda's statement that only PM Modi can resolve Cauvery dispute, the minister said since the time Deve Gowda was the PM he always stood against the rights of Tamil Nadu and praising Modi the only mode to survive for Deve Gowda and his son HD Kumaraswamy.

Cutting a courageous figure, he commented that DMK will face elections even tomorrow, let Annamalai release more "corruption lists" of DMK leaders. When asked about LoP Palaniswami's comment that DMK has several power-centres, Duraimurugan replied he is the leader of opposition, so he will only say such things.