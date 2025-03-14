Offer pension to victims of caste atrocities, VCK leader urges CM Stalin

CHENNAI: VCK general secretary and MP D Ravikumar on Thursday urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to announce a monthly pension scheme for the families of honour killing victims and those affected by sexual offences.

Ravikumar, in his petition to the CM, highlighted the increasing number of caste-based atrocities despite the TN government’s efforts to enforce laws preventing such crimes.

Citing data from the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department, he noted that 64 Scheduled Caste (SC) individuals were murdered in 2022, 92 in 2023, and 89 in 2024.

He pointed out that many of these cases remain unresolved in court.

At a high-level meeting in December last year, the government assured that it was working on rehabilitating victims’ families and those affected by sexual offenses.

However, Ravikumar argued that while compensation is extended to victims’ families, it is insufficient, especially when the victim was the family’s breadwinner. He mooted a monthly pension for the survivors.