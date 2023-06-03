Odisha train derailment: 'Events for birth centenary of MK stand cancelled'

CHENNAI: DMK government on Saturday announced that all events scheduled in the state today for the birth centenary of former CM M Karunanidhi stand cancelled to mourn the lives lost in the Balasore train accident.

According to sources, CM Stalin would only pay tribute to Kalaignar Statue and Kalaignar Memorial, the rest of all public meetings and events are cancelled.



It is also reported that the public meeting of Secular Progressive Alliance leaders which was scheduled for this evening (Saturday) is been postponed to another date and the date will be announced later.



The train crash happened near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, around 7 pm on Friday, prompting the Railway Ministry to order a probe.



"These derailed coaches collided with the 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and its coaches capsized too," A M Chowdhary, Commissioner Railway Safety, South East Circle, Indian Railways said.



A goods train was also involved in the accident as some of the coaches of the Coromandel Express, which was heading to Chennai, hit its wagons after getting derailed, he added.

