Occupants removed from houses seek new units from TNUHDB

TIRUCHY: Residents, who were removed from their houses for the construction of apartments under Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) staged a protest demanding allotment of houses here on Monday.

According to the protesting residents, they were living in Kalmanthai area in the city for the past 60 years and recently, they were asked to vacate their houses in which they were living for over three decades with the promise of house allotments at the upcoming apartment constructed under TNUHDB.

While the works were completed, many of the residents who move out were not allotted houses as promised. On Monday, the residents from Kalmanthai gathered in front of the Tiruchy Collectorate and staged protest demanding house allotments.

They raised slogans in support of their demand and announced further protests if their demands were not fulfilled.