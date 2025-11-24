O Panneerselvam sets Dec 15 deadline on launching new party

CHENNAI: Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam has once again revived the possibility of launching a new political party if efforts to reunify the various AIADMK factions do not materialise by December 15

He told reporters of it after holding consultations with supporters, district secretaries and senior functionaries in Chennai following his recent exit from the NDA alliance.

At the meeting, Panneerselvam sought written feedback from his supporters on the organisation’s future political direction, in the backdrop of his support for Manoj Pandian's recent joining of the DMK. According to party insiders, a significant number of cadre urged him to take a firm stand to ensure the AIADMK's defeat in the 2026 Assembly election, to prove that the party cannot win without reuniting the factions.

Several functionaries recommended that he contest the forthcoming elections by allying with TTV Dhinakaran and other like-minded groups, while a few suggested exploring an understanding with the DMK.

After hearing their views, Panneerselvam announced that the faction functioning under his leadership would be renamed “Anna Dravida Munnetra Thondargal Urimai Meetpu Kazhagam.” He added that a final decision on the 2026 Assembly polls would be made on December 15, after another round of consultations with key office-bearers.

Political observers said Panneerselvam’s announcement appeared to be a message to both the AIADMK leadership and the BJP, indicating that the window for negotiations on reinstating him within the AIADMK was closing.