O Panneerselvam demands TN govt to enhance paddy procurement price to Rs 3,500/ quintal

The government should make an announcement in this regard in the upcoming assembly session.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|18 Jun 2024 4:43 PM GMT
Former chief minister and ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam

CHENNAI: Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Tuesday demanded the Tamil Nadu government to enhance the procurement price of paddy to Rs 3,500 a quintal.

Panneerselvam cited the DMK's election manifesto and said that it promised to increase the procurement price of paddy to Rs 2,500 per quintal.

However, it did not fulfill its promise even after three years after coming to power, he said in a statement.

The cost of cultivation has increased manifold. Hence, the state government should enhance the procurement price from Rs 2,310 a quintal for Grade A varieties and Rs 2,265 for common varieties to match the cultivation cost that has been on the rise gradually every year.

