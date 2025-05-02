Nurse found dead with disfigured face in Tirupur

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old woman nurse was found dead with her face disfigured in Tirupur on Thursday.

Some people noticed the body of a woman at an isolated spot in Poompuhar Nagar in the morning. They passed on the information to Tirupur South police immediately.

A police team rushed to the spot and suspected the victim to have been killed by smashing her head with a huge stone.

As she was wearing the uniform of a nurse belonging to a private hospital in the district, the police reached out to the hospital and traced her identity as 28-year-old Chitra hailing from Madurai.

She had joined work only 20 days ago at the hospital located on the Palladam Road. More information revealed that the nurse was married and was mother of a child.

The cops retrieved her body and sent it for a post-mortem at Tirupur Government Hospital.

Police, who are clueless about the motive behind the murder, suspect the assailants of having sexually assaulted the woman before killing her in such a brutal manner.

Three special teams of police were formed to crack down on the case. They are also checking CCTV footage, and further investigations are under way.