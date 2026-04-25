Nudged to end life: 3rd year medico at Erode govt college alleges prolonged ragging

In a detailed complaint submitted to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on April 1, 2026, the woman student said she sustained harassment by senior students, operating through an informal "student council", pushed her to attempt suicide in August 2025.

According to the complaint, the issue began in early August 2025 with an unauthorised hostel room reshuffle. Despite repeatedly refusing to vacate her room, citing lack of alternatives, she was drawn into multiple meetings on August 4, 12, 19 and 20 and allegedly pressured to comply.