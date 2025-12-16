NTK to announce remaining 134 Assembly poll nominees on December 27

CHENNAI: The first mover to announce nominees for 100 Assembly constituencies for the upcoming 2026 elections last month, the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) has set its eyes on the next reach, convening its state general council meeting in Thiruvetrikadu on December 27, 2025, to intensify poll-related discussions and organisational work linked to the selection of candidates for the remaining 134 constituencies.

NTK leaders expressed confidence that the GC meeting, to be held under the leadership of party chief coordinator Seeman, would be significant for strengthening the party's organisational structure and for reviewing its ongoing programmes and movements across Tamil Nadu.

According to an official press release issued by the NTK headquarters, the meeting will deliberate on key organisational matters and the party's future political strategies.

The leadership is expected to address the gathering and provide direction on NTK's plans and activities ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.

The party has urged all eligible state general council members who have received invitations to attend the meeting without fail.

Members have been instructed to carry their official invitation letter and membership identity card for entry into the venue.