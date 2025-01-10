NTK recognized as a state party, advised to propose symbol preference

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has recognized Seeman’s Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) as a state party in Tamil Nadu based on its performance in the Lok Sabha polls, in which it secured over 8% of the vote. However, the commission stated that it could not allocate the two symbols – ‘Farmer Ploughing Land’ and ‘Tiger’ – that it sought, as they resemble already reserved symbols or depict an animal.

The NTK leadership has been advised to propose a symbol preference from the list of free symbols available on the ECI’s website or propose three new symbols for the consideration of the Commission, said Ashwani Kumar Mohal, secretary of the ECI, in an official communication dated on January 10 to the NTK president.

It may be recalled that the performance of VCK and NTK in the April 19 polls helped them fulfill the criteria set by the ECI, as per the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968, to be recognized as a state party