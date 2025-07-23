NTK is true alternative force: Seeman

VILLUPURAM: Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman, responding tentatively to the alliance invitation reportedly extended by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, said, “Let’s wait and see.”

Speaking to the media in Villupuram, Seeman said that there are still eight months left for the election, to take a call.

He went on to slam both the BJP and DMK, stating, “We are the only true alternative to both ruling evils,” he said, referring to DMK and BJP.”You can’t extinguish fire with fire–you need water. Alternating governments from Indian national parties have failed to meet the people’s needs. If those in power truly addressed people’s demands, why would there even be a need for alternatives?”

He added, “It’s both the BJP and Congress in Karnataka that refuse even a single drop of water to Tamil Nadu. Who truly supports Tamil growth–Congress or Dravidian parties?” Asserting his commitment, Seeman said: “As long as I live, the BJP will not enter Tamil Nadu. The DMK is using funds to erect statues of their leaders, instead of public good, he said.