NTK Chief Coordinator Seeman slams Tenkasi firing

He alleged that the police have failed to control serious crimes such as drug trafficking, murders, and sexual offences, but continue to target poor palm workers. He criticised the practice of filing false cases against labourers, stating that such actions expose weaknesses in maintaining law and order.

Seeman also questioned the state government's ban on toddy, arguing that it has medicinal value and is recognised as a traditional product, while liquor sales continue through TASMAC outlets.