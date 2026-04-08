NTK Chief Coordinator Seeman slams Tenkasi firing

CHENNAI: Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) Chief Coordinator Seeman on Wednesday condemned the alleged police firing on a palm worker in Tenkasi district, calling it inhuman and a serious violation of law enforcement accountability. In a statement, Seeman said the incident occurred in Marudhamputhur, where Manikandan, a palm worker taken for inquiry, was allegedly shot at by a police sub-inspector. He termed the act as barbaric and said it reflects a disturbing pattern of excesses by the Tamil Nadu police, even after the Jayaraj and Bennix custodial death case.
He alleged that the police have failed to control serious crimes such as drug trafficking, murders, and sexual offences, but continue to target poor palm workers. He criticised the practice of filing false cases against labourers, stating that such actions expose weaknesses in maintaining law and order.
Seeman also questioned the state government's ban on toddy, arguing that it has medicinal value and is recognised as a traditional product, while liquor sales continue through TASMAC outlets.
Citing previous incidents in Dharmapuri and Tiruchy, he alleged that palm workers were assaulted, humiliated, and falsely implicated by police.
Seeman also criticised major political parties for remaining silent and asserted that NTK continues to stand in support of palm workers and their rights.