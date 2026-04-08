SI fires at Tenkasi farmer after toddy-tapping row

Enraged by the treatment, Manikandan climbed down and began arguing with Raja. The officer, reportedly angered further, picked up a wooden log nearby to strike Manikandan. In the ensuing scuffle, the log unexpectedly hit Raja’s own head, causing a severe wound and bleeding from his skull. Furious and bleeding heavily, the sub-inspector pulled out his service revolver and fired at Manikandan. He shot four times, with two bullets hitting Manikandan in both his legs, leaving him in blood.

Both injured men were rescued by other police personnel and taken to Tenkasi Government Hospital for treatment. News of the shooting spread quickly, sparking outrage. Over a hundred people gathered and staged a protest at the Alangulam junction road, urging the police to take immediate action and punish the sub-inspector for shooting a farmer who they claimed had no connection to any crime.