NPTEL- IIT M opens enrollment for January - April 2024 semester

CHENNAI: National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) - IIT Madras, an initiative from the Union Ministry of Education, on Thursday opened enrolment for the January - April 2024 semester.

"Learners can enrol for free on the SWAYAM and NPTEL portals. The last date to enrol in these certification courses is February 19, 2024. Interest Learners can enrol through the following links for the January 2024 Semester: NPTEL - http://nptel.ac.in/ (or) SWAYAM - http://swayam.gov.in/, " said a release from IIT-Madras.

"Learners can enrol for free on the SWAYAM and NPTEL portals and take an optional certification exam for Rs 1,000. More than 2.5 crore learners have enrolled in NPTEL courses till date, " it added.

"NPTEL has enabled affordable, certified, online education at scale and continues to be a pioneering initiative under the Ministry of Education. We hope our expanded course catalogue will empower our learners to upskill themselves and boost their career prospects, " said professor Andrew Thangaraj, NPTEL coordinator.

With over 720 courses across engineering, science, humanities, and management disciplines, NPTEL aims to provide advanced learning opportunities to over 30 lakh learners this semester.

