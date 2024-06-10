Now, pay your electricity bills via net banking, thanks to TANGEDCO's new facility

CHENNAI: Electricity consumers in Tamil Nadu can now pay their electricity bills through NEFT/ RTGS transactions. The introduction of the facility by TANGEDCO is sure to reduce payment hassles.

TANGEDCO has said that it will not charge any amount for the NEFT or RTGS transactions. However, it is advisable to check with the bank or refer to their schedule of charges for applicable fees.

Here is how you can use net banking to pay your EB bill:

Log in to your personal banking account

Initiate a NEFT/RTGS transfer

Add TANGEDCO as 'beneficiary' + add 'TNEB & Consumer number' in the 'beneficiary account number' field

Enter TANGEDCO's IFSC code as CNRB0000911 or IDIB000A089

Enter the exact bill amount to be paid

Authenticate the transaction using the required method (OTP, password, etc.)

After the transaction is successful, download the e-receipt from your bank's transaction history

For more details and FAQs, consumers can refer to this page.