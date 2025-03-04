Now, DMK locks horns with BJP over Tamil Nadu's debt burden

CHENNAI: The DMK and BJP were on Monday engaged in a war of words over the issue of the debt burden of the State and the country.

State BJP president K Annamalai set the tone for the statement-war after he posted an old campaign video of incumbent Chief Minister MK Stalin and said, “At the end of this year, the debt burden imposed by the State government on the people of the State would be Rs 9.5 lakh crore.” Referring to the upcoming budget session of Tamil Nadu Assembly scheduled for March 14, Annamalai said, “I had the opportunity to watch an old video of the then Leader of Opposition Stalin during the 2021 election campaign. You had said then that the State’s debt burden was increased to Rs 5 lakh crore by swindling commission. Today, the overall debt is Rs 9.5 lakh crore. What is the amount of commission you made?” Annamalai wondered, tagging CM Stalin in the tweet.

Reacting sharply to the tweet, State Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu said, “In 2014, the debt of India was nearly Rs 55.87 lakh crore. Now in 2025, it has increased to Rs 181.74 crore. Can I wonder how much commission you people jointly make,” he said taking the attack towards the BJP-led Union government. “If you really care about Tamil Nadu, talk to your party ministers (at the Centre) and get the education and MGNREGS scheme funds due for the State,” Thangam Thennarasu added. “While the Economic Survey 2025 of the Union government has lauded the development achieved under the leadership of Chief Minister Stalin in the last three years, spreading mere slander on social media exposes your political immaturity,” remarked Thangam Thennarasu.

The war has gained transaction in the run to the State budget for the current fiscal, in the backdrop of the tussle between the DMK and BJP over Centre not sharing funds to TN.