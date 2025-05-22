Now, book tickets online to visit Periyar Science centre

CHENNAI: Visitors and students can now book their tickets online to gain entry into Periyar Science and Technology Centre. Additionally, the Higher Education Department, which controls the Centre, has also decided to install QR code and develop an app to know the details of the exhibits there.

At present, the Centre is actively engaged in establishing science centres, science galleries, planetariums, research on development of interactive science exhibits and state-wide science popularisation activities.

“The planetarium at the centre, which is the main attraction, has been upgraded with a hybrid projection system and a new hemispherical dome for high quality visuals,” said a senior official from the department. “This integration allows for dynamic and colourful displays of celestial movements, space travel, planets, nebulae, galaxies, and other astronomical phenomena.”

The centre has attracted over 5.38 lakh visitors, mainly students, to planetariums, science on a sphere, science galleries and science parks in 2024-25. Getting tickets manually was a chore, especially during some rare astronomical events, due to overcrowding. So, online entry tickets have been facilitated.

“Though there are several objects including the Brahmos launcher, missile and satellite models, many visitors do not understand the importance of the exhibits due to language barrier,” he pointed out. “However, it has been decided to provide QR code so that they can get all the information in the language of their choice. The number which the QR code would provide will be decided soon.”

Apart from this, an app will also be developed for visitors to know detailed information not only about the exhibits but also get information about important astronomical events from 2025 onwards.