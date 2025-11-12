November 24 deadline for Nan Mudhalvan incentive for UPSC Main qualifiers

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has invited applications from candidates who have cleared the UPSC Main examination to avail themselves of a cash incentive under the Nan Mudhalvan scheme. The scheme aims to support aspirants attending the UPSC interview in New Delhi.

According to the Competitive Exam Section of the Nan Mudhalvan scheme, of the 659 aspirants trained under the initiative, 155 candidates have cleared the UPSC Main examination this year. Each of them is eligible to receive a cash incentive of Rs 50,000 to meet expenses related to the interview.

Eligible candidates can apply for the incentive through the official Nan Mudhalvan website (www.naan mudhalvan.tn.gov.in) on or before November 24.