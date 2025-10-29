Nov 2 meet on SIR aimed at safeguarding democracy, all parties should join: Stalin

TENKASI: The November 2 all-party meet over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was an attempt to "safeguard democracy" and all parties should attend it setting aside political differences, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Wednesday.

The ruling DMK and its allies have been opposed to SIR and the government has convened the all-party meet to decide on the next course of action after the EC recently announced implementing the revision from next month in the poll-bound Tamil Nadu, among other states.

The Chief Minister charged the ruling BJP with trying to 'snatch' the voting rights of the people of Tamil Nadu through such an exercise.

"I reiterate from this stage--voting is the basis of democracy. We will not sacrifice it at any cost. We will overcome BJP's efforts like snatching the voting right and vote theft and protect Tamil Nadu people's voting rights."

He said "Kerala has joined us," apparently referring to the opposition from that state CM Pinarayi Vijayan to SIR.

"All political parties should participate in this effort aimed at safeguarding democracy by setting aside their political differences," Stalin said about the proposed all-party meet.