Notify elephant corridors by Feb: Madras High Court to Tamil Nadu Government

CHENNAI: The High Court warned that it would notify the elephant corridors in Tamil Nadu if the state government failed to issue the notification by February as mandated in an earlier order.

A special bench of Justice N Sathish Kumar and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy was hearing a case seeking identification and official notification of elephant corridors across the State.

The court had previously directed the government to constitute a committee and draw up a timeline for completing the process. During the hearing, the judges noted that several steps outlined in the schedule had not been carried out.

As per the plan, a draft report identifying elephant corridors was to be released in November– December, followed by public consultation meetings. The bench pointed out that neither step had taken place.

Reiterating that the final report must be released by February, the judges said that if the government did not adhere to the deadline, the court would proceed to notify the elephant corridors itself, relying on the committee’s report already submitted. The matter was adjourned to March 6.