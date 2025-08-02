Noted educationist, former MS Univ V-C Vasanthi Devi passes away

CHENNAI: Former Vice Chancellor of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University (MSU) in Tirunelveli and noted educationist Dr V Vasanthi Devi passed away on Friday. She was 87. Family sources said that Vasanthi Devi expressed uneasiness around 3.30 pm and suffered a sudden cardiac arrest at her Velachery residence.

Vasanthi Devi, who started her life in Dindigul district, was a Vice Chancellor at the MS university between 1992 and 1998. Noted for her valuable contributions to the education sector at both school and college levels, besides involvement in social activities, Vasanthi Devi was also the chief of the Association of India’s Development and a trustee of Madras Institute of Development Studies.

The departed academician also served as the chairperson of the State Commission of Women in the State from 2002 to 2005 and brought various reforms to protect women.

Vasanthi Devi also unsuccessfully contested in the 2016 State Assembly elections as a VCK candidate against J Jayalalithaa from RK Nagar constituency representing People’s Welfare Front. Before getting appointed as Vice Chancellor in MS University, Vasanthi Devi served as the principal in a government college at Kumbakonam from 1988 to 1990.

Even after her retirement, Vasanthi Devi took up several initiatives to improve school and college education, especially the education of Dalit students.

Condoling Vasanthi Devi’s Death, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, in his social media post, said that she had guided him in several aspects in the education sector. He noted that Vasantha Devi also gave her valuable suggestions for the “Illam Thedi Kalvi” and other education schemes in the State. “At the same time, she also opposed the National Education Policy (NEP) implemented by the Centre”, he said, adding that her demise is a great loss to the educationists.

Education sector’s huge loss: CM

Chief Minister MK Stalin condoled the passing of educationist V Vasanthi Devi.

In a statement, the Chief Minister recalled her contributions to the education sector and social justice. “Professor Vasanthi Devi served in key roles, including Vice Chancellor of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, Chairperson of the Tamil Nadu State Women’s Commission, and Member of the Tamil Nadu Planning Commission,” he said.

Highlighting her strong opposition to NEP 2020 and the draft norms of the University Grants Commission, Stalin said she firmly believed in equitable access to education and consistently advocated for education to be brought back under the State list.