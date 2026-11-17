The exchange follows remarks made by Justice Swaminathan on Monday at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, where he questioned how a self-professed communist could maintain what he described as a “corporate” lifestyle.

While hearing a contempt petition connected to alleged irregularities in the procurement of books for public libraries, the judge recalled meeting Venkatesan at a railway station while boarding the Pandian Express from Chennai to Madurai. He said the MP arrived in a Mercedes-Benz, wore branded clothes and travelled in First AC, while he himself was heading to a Sleeper Class berth.

In a post on X, Venkatesan said: “What matters more than anything else is the philosophy and politics of the person inspecting the clothes. A person’s standing in society is shaped by their views and actions. We are still questioned about the shirts we wear, the cars we arrive in, the classes we travel in, and so on. When this question is raised in relation to our principle of ‘purity and simplicity,’ we are duty-bound to answer responsibly. We were raised by a party of such great honour.