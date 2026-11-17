MADURAI: Madurai MP Su Venkatesan (CPI-M) has hit back at Madras High Court Justice GR Swaminathan's remarks questioning his lifestyle, including his alleged arrival in a Mercedes-Benz, saying that the philosophy and politics of those inspecting a person's clothes matter more than the clothes themselves. He also clarified that the car was not his and that he had never owned one.
The exchange follows remarks made by Justice Swaminathan on Monday at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, where he questioned how a self-professed communist could maintain what he described as a “corporate” lifestyle.
While hearing a contempt petition connected to alleged irregularities in the procurement of books for public libraries, the judge recalled meeting Venkatesan at a railway station while boarding the Pandian Express from Chennai to Madurai. He said the MP arrived in a Mercedes-Benz, wore branded clothes and travelled in First AC, while he himself was heading to a Sleeper Class berth.
In a post on X, Venkatesan said: “What matters more than anything else is the philosophy and politics of the person inspecting the clothes. A person’s standing in society is shaped by their views and actions. We are still questioned about the shirts we wear, the cars we arrive in, the classes we travel in, and so on. When this question is raised in relation to our principle of ‘purity and simplicity,’ we are duty-bound to answer responsibly. We were raised by a party of such great honour.
“I take immense pride in being a communist. Communism taught me to question. When that question provokes a response, the validity of the question is affirmed. No slander can destroy this lesson,” he said.
Addressing the judge's remarks about the car, Venkatesan said: “I have been criticised for the car I arrived in at the railway station. When such criticism is made without checking the facts, based on superficial observation, it reveals bias and becomes a personal attack. It is a cheap personal attack. It is not my car; I have never owned a car to this day.”
On travelling in First AC, he said: “My train travel is covered by the travel entitlement of a Member of Parliament. Travelling in first class does not make a person’s views wrong; travelling in sleeper class does not make a person’s words right. An enlightened society will not fail to weigh such comparisons.”
He concluded: “We will always stand proudly on the side we have taken in the struggle between sin and virtue, and between reason and unreason. This struggle neither began with us nor will it end with us.”