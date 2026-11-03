Apology from high and mighty can’t replace accountability: Madras HC

The true measure of a police force was not how it treated eminent personalities when the press was watching, but how it treated ordinary citizens when nobody was watching, Justice N Ramesh said. He noted that the handling of political speech, including the case before him — the anticipatory bail petition filed by DMK councillor D Sudha — had to be assessed against this standard.

Referring to the recent detention of A Kalaiyarasan, associate professor at the Madras Institute of Development Studies, the judge said the incident highlighted serious concerns over the handling of complaints involving political speech.

Kalaiyarasan was picked up from his residence around 5 am by plainclothes policemen over an abusive social media comment targeting a ruling party legislator. The account, which carried Kalaiyarasan's photograph, was subsequently found to be fake. He was released the same day, after which Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay received him at the Secretariat. A minister also publicly acknowledged the lapse.