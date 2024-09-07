Regressive speeches at schools not isolated events, child rights policy crucial, say experts in TN

CHENNAI: The demeaning statements on disabled persons of self-proclaimed spiritual speaker Mahavishnu of Paramporul Foundation, and his preaching of pseudoscience to girls of two city government schools have snowballed into a controversy and become a PR nightmare for the State government.

Additionally, Paramporul Foundation’s website states that Mahavishnu had met the State Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and submitted a petition requesting to incorporate lessons on ‘Thiru Chitrambala Kalvi Tiruvarutpa’.

Speaking to DT Next, several stakeholders from government teachers, educationalists and child rights activists expressed no shock about the recent event, while also recollecting incidents from the previous years. “Officials are blind to these episodes, until it’s exposed and met with outrage,” they opine collectively.

Last year, a Tamil film comedy actor-turned-motivational speaker Dhamu drew flak from different quarters when his speech had caused Class 12 students severe mental distress ahead of the board exams.

A Devaneyan, co-convener of Tamil Nadu Child Rights Watch (TNCRW) who opposed Dhamu’s speech, said: “Schools are a place that allow scientific temper, but both these speeches have clearly violated it. Strict action must be taken against those allowing such persons without background checks.”

Devaneyan pointed out that these are not isolated incidents. “We want the State government to come up with a comprehensive child rights policy to address all aspects and take each incident as a learning to reform our system,” he opined.

Meanwhile, TNCRW on Friday had written to CM Stalin to consider organising a ‘detox programme’ for students of particular schools in collaboration with Tamil Nadu Science Forum. “Such an initiative would help demystify the myths and unscientific beliefs implanted in young minds by these discourses and restore a sense of critical thinking among students,” TNCRW statement read.

Subsequently, educationalist Prince Gajendra Babu highlighted the need to dismantle ‘model schools’ and have a common school instead. “Often, such incidents are reported in model schools to motivate top performing students to do much better. But, it creates a divide in the education system and also exposes students to regressive and unscientific theories.”

Incidentally, Minister Mahesh Poyyamozhi was caught in a predicament in August 2022 over the appointment of Manikandan Boopathi, allegedly the co-founder of right-wing YouTube channel as the CEO of Kalvi TV.

Also, in June 2024, DT Next had reported an incident of a government higher secondary school in Nanganallur renting their large playground for commercial and political activities for almost a decade. According to sources, the school in June last year had allowed a sport event titled ‘Second Year Modi Trophy’ held by cadres of BJP party Chennai east district, Nanganallur zone. During this event, a large banner was installed at the entrance of school and centre of the playground.