Not even 10% of investments promised during EPS’ past foreign tours realised: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Returning from what he termed as a ‘successful’ and ‘record’ business trip during which Rs 7,618 crore worth MoUs were signed in the US, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday said that not even 10% of the investment commitments made during Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami’s foreign tours in the capacity of Chief Minister were realized and it would be a great insult to him if he released the evidence at his disposal.

Briefing media persons about the success of his 17-day trip upon landing at the city airport, Stalin rebuffed EPS’ demand for a white paper on the US trip and said, “Before the trip, I met and briefed you (media) about the investments secured in the last three years by the Tamil Nadu government. The state industries minister also explained in the Assembly.

Leader of Opposition Palaniswami must read before talking about it.”

Referring to the business trips EPS undertook during his chief ministership, Stalin said, “Not even 10% of the agreements signed during his business trip were realised. I have evidence for that. If I release them, it would be a great insult to him. Hence, I am avoiding it.”

CM Stalin also said, ‘I have completed my official visit to America. This was a successful visit. 19 MoUs have been signed. I got an investment of Rs 7618 for the state. 11,516 people will get new jobs. Factories will be set up in Trichy, Madurai Coimbatore, Chennai, Krishnagiri and other districts. There are many companies that have expressed to invest in Tamil Nadu. Ford, which stopped its production has said that they will start their production again in Chennai.’

